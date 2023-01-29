MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been a lot of chatter about where Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is going to spend his 2023 season – that is if he chooses to return to the game.

In March, Brady will become an unrestricted free agent, but where he’ll end up remains a mystery, despite several NFL teams taking interest in the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

One of the teams that were reportedly eyeing Brady is no longer expected to pursue him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins are not expected to pick up the GOAT, should he decide he wants to return next season.

Notably, Brady was linked to the Dolphins after they were punished by the NFL last year for tampering with Brady on multiple occasions.

According to ESPN, sources told Schefter that the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for 2023. He was told that Miami was “pleased with his development” under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Throughout this season, Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) while leading the NFL in passer rating, ESPN reported. However, he missed the better part of six games after suffering multiple concussions and will not participate in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games due to still being listed under concussion protocol, despite entering it a month ago.

As for Brady and the Bucs, come March, Tampa Bay will be unable to place a franchise tag on the soon-to-be 46-year-old.

Due to a “no tag” clause in his expiring contract, the Buccaneers will have to find a different starter for 2023 if Brady decides to hang it up.

This past season, Brady passed for 4,694 yards, third-most in the NFL. He also had 25 touchdowns.