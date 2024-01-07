TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s do-or-die for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay will face off against the Carolina Panthers for a chance to clinch the NFC South for the third consecutive year and a playoff berth.

With the Bucs roster at full health, including Mayfield, who was experiencing rib pain after taking a hit in the Saints matchup last week, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles feels this game will have a promising ending.

“It’s good to have everybody back. Obviously, he’s a good [running] back and they’ve got a huge offensive line. They run the ball very well – they do a good job at that. We’ve got to make sure we read our keys and play team ball,” Bowles said when asked about stopping Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, considering he had a strong performance in their last meeting when Tampa Bay was short on linebackers.

The final weekend of the regular season is here — and so is your week 18 game day poll:



Who do you think wins today? | #TBvsCAR @WFLA — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) January 7, 2024

First Quarter:

9:40: SACKED!! Yaya Diaby takes down Panthers’ rookie QB Bryce Young for an 8-yard loss.

10:22: Panthers’ Hubbard takes the ball for 12 yards.

11:49: Camarda punts 37 yards to CAR10 – 4th & 9 at CAR47.

13:18: Bucs marching along into Panthers territory with a 10-yard completion to TE Cade Otton.

14:30: Mayfield goes to Evans again. This time, he picks up 9 yards and a first down.

15:00: Bucs starting the game off strong with a 7-yard completion to Mike Evans.