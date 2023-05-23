TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the on-field work began Tuesday morning with their first organized team activity workout, Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles called it a “healthy competition’” between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for that starting quarterback role.

Mayfield may be the new kid in town, but he’s entering his sixth season in the league, and knows how critical these OTA reps are in the build-up to the season.

“Just getting timing down,” Mayfield said. “Not just for me and the quarterbacks, but just everybody getting the system down, getting the fundamentals down. That was the best part about how Dave [Canales] wanted to come in and install this offense is really take it slow and make sure we have all of the details and the foundation of what we want to be […] There is always room for improvement, but for a first day, I think because of how Dave installed the offense, it was pretty good.”

It certainly helps in the adjustment to a new team that the Bucs have no shortage of talented players in the pass-catching department.

“We’ve got a ton of speed – a lot of young speed,” Mayfield said. “I’m just trying to get these guys to find their roles and find their place in this system. We talk about the speed that we have – our tight ends can roll as well. We’re excited about what we can be with all of the weapons that we have.”

As Mayfield works to get to know his teammates this offseason, he’s already got a sense of the ethos of this organization, and he’s all in.

“From top down it’s all about winning,” Mayfield said. “That’s the best part. [There’s ] no distractions, no other nonsense. It’s just about ‘how can we get on the same page toward winning?’ That is how you build a great franchise, and that’s why it is one.”