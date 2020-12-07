Man arrested for breaking into Tom Brady’s home in Massachusetts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Massachusetts say they arrested a man for breaking into the Boston area home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday, according to NBC Boston.

Our affiliate reports the alleged break-in happened Monday morning at Brady’s home in Brookline. Police have not named the suspect yet, according to NBC Boston, but the man is expected to be formally charged later in the day.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen still own the home in Massachusetts despite living in Tampa Bay now. NBC Boston says the couple recently put the house back on the market after pulling it off the market earlier this year during the pandemic.

The superstar quarterback moved his family to the Tampa Bay area earlier this year after he was signed by the Buccaneers. Before his move south, Brady had spent his whole career playing for the New England Patriots.

When he first arrived in the area, Brady moved his family into a furnished mansion he rented from Derek Jeter. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate was surrounded by a six-foot-tall privacy fence but Brady joked after the move that he was still dealing with privacy issues.

“Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time,” Brady said. “So I forgot, in a way, like people could drive up to your house. You couldn’t drive up to my house where I lived in Chestnut Hill. Here, they could pull right up to the back of the house.”

Brady joked on Twitter earlier this year that he had his own “breaking and entering” incident when he accidentally walked into the wrong home, surprising the Tampa man who lived there. The quarterback was trying to meet with Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich when it happened but went into the home next door instead.

Brady and the Buccaneers are currently in the playoff hunt, sitting second in the NFC South with a 7-5 record.