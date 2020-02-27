LSU pass-rushing star says his ‘multi-lingual’ skills would make him a great fit with Bucs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – If Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not familiar with LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, the sure first-round draft pick made quite an impression Thursday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’m actually the most valuable player in the draft when it comes to that interview,” Chaisson said.

He oozes confidence and is prepared to back that up on the field.

Chaisson was the Defensive Most Valuable Player in LSU’s 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma and finished the 2019 season with 34 solo tackles and 6.5 quarterback sacks.

But that interview that Chaisson refers to is his Scouting Combine experience. He has met with Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and his resume features “multi-lingual” skills, as in he can speak any language the coach asks of him.

“When you hire somebody, do you want to hire somebody that speaks one language or do you want to hire somebody who speaks three languages?” said Chaisson. “I speak three languages. I’ll do pass rush, I can drop in coverage and cover anybody you want me to cover and I can play the run.”

He said that his meeting with the Bucs was very productive but went beyond the team getting to know him. He said he learned a lot about football in just one conversation.

He hopes there will be others and perhaps a reunion with Bucs linebacker Devin White, who just finished his amazing rookie season in Tampa Bay.

Before last year’s draft, SEC opponents had to fear both Chaisson and White in games.

“It would be great. We still speak. We talked a couple of days ago,” said Chaisson. “He wished me best of luck and told me to be true to myself. Don’t make this moment too bigger than what it is. He still has high expectations on me and every day that we speak, he gives me a new goal and I’m trying to achieve it.”

