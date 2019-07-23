Looking at key topics heading into Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2019 training camp under new Head Coach Bruce Arians. Rookies reported to camp on Sunday to get an early start with quarterbacks getting valuable practice repetitions with the starter, Jameis Winston.

On Sunday, PewterReport.com’s Scott Reynolds previewed some of the early camp topics that will draw interest from fans that attend. Dan Lucas and Annie Sabo discussed the signing of rookie Linebacker Devin White, the Bucs quarterback situation, expectations in the running game as well as the highly anticipated position battles among the young Cornerbacks.