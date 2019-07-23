Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Looking at key topics heading into Bucs training camp

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2019 training camp under new Head Coach Bruce Arians. Rookies reported to camp on Sunday to get an early start with quarterbacks getting valuable practice repetitions with the starter, Jameis Winston.

On Sunday, PewterReport.com’s Scott Reynolds previewed some of the early camp topics that will draw interest from fans that attend. Dan Lucas and Annie Sabo discussed the signing of rookie Linebacker Devin White, the Bucs quarterback situation, expectations in the running game as well as the highly anticipated position battles among the young Cornerbacks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss