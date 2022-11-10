TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of Sunday’s early morning matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks, the Bucs are taking extra precautions to make sure they’re ready.

Despite Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady being 3-0 in overseas games (won with the Patriots), the Bucs have yet to clinch a win overseas, leaving them with an 0-3 record.

If the Bucs continue to follow the same trend by snapping 0-3 streaks, a win overseas will be the third streak they’ll break within a week.

Before going into the game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady was 0-3 against them since he came to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were also coming off a 0-3 losing streak, but that all ended when they defeated the Rams 16-13 last Sunday.

Given that the Buccaneers haven’t been able to win an overseas game yet, the team is making sure that jet lag, earlier playing times, and game conditions don’t interfere with their play.

WFLA Bucs Insider Dan Lucas said on Wednesday’s episode of Bucs Bonus that Tampa Bay played horrible the last time they were overseas in 2019.

“In 2019, which is a short while ago, it was the last time the Bucs played in London, where they played terrible against the Carolina Panthers,” said Lucas. “It was really the beginning of the end of Jameis that game and a lot of things went wrong. Some of the things the players talked about, who are still on the team was their preparation.”

“Bruce Arians used the term sports science a lot and they had all these things they were doing and methods and they just didn’t play well. I think some of the guys took notes one how they felt when they left Tampa, what they did on the plane, how they felt when they got to London.”

Bucs Insider Karen Loftus added that the Bucs are trying something this year to help with the travel that they might’ve done in past years.

“Basically they’re like blue light blocker glasses that they recommend the players wear two hours before they go to sleep. The things that they were telling us [on Wednesday] was that the light you’re getting from the screens interrupts your melatonin. So if you put these on, it allows your melatonin to produce as it should.”

Along with telling the players to wear these glasses and to avoid using screens, they’re also adjusting their sleep schedules by a half hour. Loftus said the team started the new sleep schedule earlier this week.

Since the game in Munich, Germany is at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, the time change will take some getting used to, especially for the Seattle Seahawks.

“Start time of the game on eastern time is detrimental. If I’m right, Seattle has it much worse,” said Lucas. “That’s 6:30 a.m. PT, so your body has to get up, and be ready to play an NFL game at Seahawks 6:30 a.m., Buccaneers 9:30 a.m. Neither one of those teams has an advantage,” he added.

Early morning play, along with getting enough sleep will factor into how well the Buccaneers will play, but another factor to look at is the weather conditions in Munich.

The weather forecast in Germany looks to be a partly cloudy, crisp 54 degrees Sunday, which is perfect football-playing weather. The Allianz Arena is also an open stadium which could allow weather conditions to affect play if the forecast changes before Sunday.

