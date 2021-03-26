‘Lombardi Lenny’ reportedly re-signs with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) takes a knee in the end zone before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown they are determined to keep their Super Bowl-winning team together.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette, has agreed to a one year deal worth as much as $4 million.

Bucs are giving RB Leonard Fournette a one-year deal deal worth up to $4 million, per source. https://t.co/4WNeQ1BLDZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Fournette rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games in the regular season and 300 yards and three touchdowns in four games in the postseason. Fournette also recorded one receiving touchdown in the playoffs.

“Playoff Lenny” evolved into “Super Bowl Lenny” and then “Super Bowl Lenny” morphed into “Lombardi Lenny.” He can have a slew of nicknames but at the end of the day, Leonard Fournette is remaining in Tampa to help his team win another championship.