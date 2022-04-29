TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the first pick of the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, the 33rd pick overall, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Logan Hall. So who is the newest Buc?

Hall is a defensive end who played college football at Houston, and led his team with 13.5 tacklers for a loss in the 2021 season. He also recorded 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks during the season. He was named to the First-Team All-American Athletic Conference and the Dave Campbell All-State First Team in 2021.

The Texas native is 6’6″ and weighs 283 pounds. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said Hall is “segmented and a little gradual in his attack, but flashes violent hands and forward charge as an interior rusher.”

Zierlein also noted that Hall had “good explosiveness off the ball” and “can torque, turn and toss opponents.”

Shortly after the pick was made, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Hall was one of the team’s targets for the 27th pick they eventually traded away. Bowles said the team did not want to trade down again on the second night and risk losing him.

“Love the way he plays, he gets after it,” Bowles said. “He makes a bunch of plays but when the ball is away from him he chases the football. Everything we want in a Buc.”

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action prior to the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Bowles said he met with Hall at the NFL Combine and again on a visit.

“We got along real well, got to know him pretty good,” the head coach said. “Got to see him pretty good, understand how he thinks and what he likes. He fits our D-line room very well and he’s one of those guys I think is just going to get better and better.”