Local brewery honors Rob Gronkowski with new beer

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Bradenton brewery is shining light on new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski by producing a beer in his honor.
Motorworks Brewing is releasing GO GO GRONKZILLA which is red IPA 6-pack scheduled to launch on May 8 at the brewery’s taproom.
Motorworks says the beer is “passionately brewed with genuine New England tears and double dry-hopped with Azacca and Citra hops, imparting flavorful citrus notes and a firm bitterness that balances its rich, caramelly malt base, boasting a sweet malt character and snappy hop bite with a finish that evokes joy to all Bucs Fans’ palettes.”
You can pre-order the beer here.