Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Local brewery honors Rob Gronkowski with new beer

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2010, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski stretches as he dives into the end zone, beating St. Louis Rams cornerback Kevin Dockery, right, for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass. With a fun-loving personality as large as his biceps, Gronkowski was chosen 42nd overall in the NFL draft in 2010. He would grow to be a weapon for New England during his nine-year career. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Bradenton brewery is shining light on new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski by producing a beer in his honor.

Motorworks Brewing is releasing GO GO GRONKZILLA which is red IPA 6-pack scheduled to launch on May 8 at the brewery’s taproom.

Motorworks says the beer is “passionately brewed with genuine New England tears and double dry-hopped with Azacca and Citra hops, imparting flavorful citrus notes and a firm bitterness that balances its rich, caramelly malt base, boasting a sweet malt character and snappy hop bite with a finish that evokes joy to all Bucs Fans’ palettes.”

Courtesy: Motorworks Brewing

You can pre-order the beer here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss