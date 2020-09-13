LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady take the field with no fans for first game

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kicking off their 2020 season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This game includes a lot of firsts.
It’s the first game with no fans in the stadium. It’s also the first game for Tom Brady as a Buccaneer.
One of the looming questions fans have is who will Tom Brady throw to for his first touchdown as a Buc?
Prior to the game, the Buccaneers stood on the field together while a video played on the big screen which promoted the NFL #ItTakesAllOfUs initiative.
The initiative “leverages the scale and power of the league to unite the country during a critical time in our nation,” according to the NFL. The video that played prior to the game honored “the unprecedented offseason, recognizing the historic social justice movement and community engagement of players and clubs in addition to recognizing the invaluable efforts of frontline workers across the country in the fight against COVID-19.”
FIRST QUARTER:
7-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback, Tom Brady, scores the first touchdown of the game on the Buccaneers first drive on the game. The referrers did call two pass interference penalties on the Saints defense so those calls helped the Buccaneers to advance down the field.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Buccaneers second year cornerback, gets low on Jared Cook, the Saints tight end, on third down forcing them to punt the football.
SECOND QUARTER:
7-7
14-7 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
