LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady take the field with no fans for first game

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kicking off their 2020 season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This game includes a lot of firsts.

It’s the first game with no fans in the stadium. It’s also the first game for Tom Brady as a Buccaneer.

One of the looming questions fans have is who will Tom Brady throw to for his first touchdown as a Buc?

Here he is!



Your first look at Tom Brady in a @Buccaneers uniform, taking the field at the Superdome. #GoBucs #TBvsNO | @WFLA pic.twitter.com/KPWlIKnrBY — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) September 13, 2020

Prior to the game, the Buccaneers stood on the field together while a video played on the big screen which promoted the NFL #ItTakesAllOfUs initiative.

The initiative “leverages the scale and power of the league to unite the country during a critical time in our nation,” according to the NFL. The video that played prior to the game honored “the unprecedented offseason, recognizing the historic social justice movement and community engagement of players and clubs in addition to recognizing the invaluable efforts of frontline workers across the country in the fight against COVID-19.”

The #Bucs stand on the field together pregame while a video plays on the big screen promoting the NFL #ItTakesAllOfUs initiative. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/9GxyPC96u2 — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) September 13, 2020

FIRST QUARTER:

7-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback, Tom Brady, scores the first touchdown of the game on the Buccaneers first drive on the game. The referrers did call two pass interference penalties on the Saints defense so those calls helped the Buccaneers to advance down the field.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Buccaneers second year cornerback, gets low on Jared Cook, the Saints tight end, on third down forcing them to punt the football.

SECOND QUARTER:

7-7

7-7



Kamara catches the short pass from Brees and takes it 12 yards into the end zone — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 13, 2020

14-7 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

the Saints score on the fourth play following that interception … a PI call on SMB, probably should have been called on Whitehead, directly contributed to that score — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 13, 2020

