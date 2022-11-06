TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to redeem themselves this week after losing their third consecutive game for the first time since Tom Brady joined the roster.

After dipping below .500 following Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bucs (3-5) will face off against the reigning Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay is currently 0-3 against the Rams over the 2020-21 seasons, which means Brady has yet to win against the Rams in a Buccaneers jersey.

2nd Quarter

15:00: Rams’ start off the second quarter with a short 2-yard run.

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter: Buccaneers 3 – Rams 0

0:15: Stafford goes to Henderson for a short 2 yards. Penalty called on Bucs’ Genard Avery – 5-yard penalty and that’ll end the first quarter.

0:20: Stafford under pressure throws an incomplete pass to the middle.

0:58: Rams’ Cam Akers runs for 2 yards. Bucs’ Carlton Davis was injured during the play. His return is questionable. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

1:18: Stafford passes to Cooper Kupp for an 8-yard gain.

2:10: Camarda punts 68 yards. Rams’ Bradon Powell muffs, Bucs defense almost recovered the ball.

2:53: Brady to Cade Otton for a 10-yard run.

3:18: Fournette runs 6-yards and holding is called on the Bucs. This is the second holding penalty called on Tampa Bay this quarter.

4:02: Ke’Shawn Vaughn breaks the tackle for a 5-yard gain.

4:12: Dixon punts 59-yards, Bucs’ Darden runs for 10-yards before running out of bounds.

5:31: STAFFORD SACKED AGAIN!! Vita Vea takes down the QB for a 9-yard loss.

6:24: DOWN GOES STAFFORD! Bucs’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka takes down Stafford for a 7-yard loss. Defensive offside called on Tryon-Shoyinka.

7:16: Camarda kicks 65-yards to the end zone – touchback. First play for the Rams, Stafford throws a deep incomplete pass to Van Jefferson.

7:19: Bucs unable to score a touchdown in the opening drive, settle for a 20-year field goal. Bucs lead 3-0.

8:25: Fournette runs 7 yards as the Bucs near the end zone.

9:52: Brady down the middle with a beautiful pass to Evans for 13 yards.

11:43: Brady to Julio Jones for a 19-yard run.

12:27: Fournette runs for a 6-yard gain.

12:43: Leonard Fournetter goes up the middle and gets a 4-yard gain for the Buccaneers. Offensive holding called on Bucs’ Robert Hainsey.

13:09: Bucs’ QB Tom Brady goes short to Mike Evans for a 10-yard gain. Evans was injured during the play. His return is questionable.

14:01: Rams’ Riley Dixon punts 41 yards and Bucs’ Jaelon Darden runs for 17 yards before being pushing out of bounds.

14:06: QB Matthew Stafford throws to Tyler Higbee – incomplete pass.

14:50: Rams’ Darrell Henderson runs right for a 5-yard gain.

15:00: Bucs’ Jake Camarda kicks off 67 yards from TB35 and Rams’ Brandon Powell runs the ball for 29 yards.