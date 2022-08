TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up their 2022 preseason Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Several starters will not be playing in the game, including quarterback Tom Brady, who will be away from the team until at least after the team’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

Watch the game on WFLA and in Spanish on WTTA.

Follow along with live updates below:

https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1558603774998073350

#Bucs running backs and receivers hit the field for warmups. We’ll you in about 15 minutes on @WFLA! pic.twitter.com/WlHCsg9p6v — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) August 13, 2022