Tampa Bay Buccaneers snag first win of season against Carolina Panthers 31-17

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their first win of the 2020 NFL season. The Bucs won 31-17 against the Carolina Panthers at home in Raymond James Stadium.

Below are updates from the game as well as a photo gallery:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs off the field with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Fournette ran 46-yards for a score against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs at Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Cheerleaders during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Octavio Jones)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand during the playing of the National Anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Octavio Jones)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • A pad over the goalpost during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • Empty seats at Ryamond James Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

FOURTH QUARTER: 31-17 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

6:13 | The Buccaneers kicker, Ryan Succop, hits a 33 yard field goal.

10:15 | Carlton Davis snags an interception to give his offense the football.

13:25 | McCaffrey scores his second touchdown of the game. The Panthers only trail the Buccaneers by seven points.

THIRD QUARTER: 21- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

8:36 | The Panthers are on the board with a touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.

SECOND QUARTER: 21-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

3:01 | The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add another six points to the scoreboard on a one yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette.

FIRST QUARTER: 14-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PREGAME:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. They are searching for their first win of the season after losing on the road to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers will be without one of their top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday.

