Tampa Bay Buccaneers snag first win of season against Carolina Panthers 31-17

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their first win of the 2020 NFL season. The Bucs won 31-17 against the Carolina Panthers at home in Raymond James Stadium.

Below are updates from the game as well as a photo gallery:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs off the field with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Fournette ran 46-yards for a score against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs at Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cheerleaders during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Octavio Jones)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand during the playing of the National Anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Octavio Jones)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Empty seats at Ryamond James Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

FOURTH QUARTER: 31-17 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Fournette finds his way … ALL THE WAY into the end zone



31-17 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

the Panthers connect on a field goal



24-17 TB Buccaneers with less than 2 minutes in this game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

6:13 | The Buccaneers kicker, Ryan Succop, hits a 33 yard field goal.

10:15 | Carlton Davis snags an interception to give his offense the football.

13:25 | McCaffrey scores his second touchdown of the game. The Panthers only trail the Buccaneers by seven points.

THIRD QUARTER: 21- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

8:36 | The Panthers are on the board with a touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.

the #Panthers are in the board with a TD from McCaffrey — an 8 play, 47 yard scoring drive — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

so … the second half starts with Carolina fumbling it and Tampa Bay throwing it to the wrong team … — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

SECOND QUARTER: 21-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

the leader on defense according to the numbers … Antoine Winfield Jr. ➡️ he has 5 tackles, 3 of them solo tackles, and 1 sack — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

for Brady …



17 of 23 for 198 YDS and 1 TD



for Evans …



5 catches for 91 YDS and 1 TD



for Fournette …



6 carries for 20 YDS and 1 TD — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

HALFTIME STATS:



1st Downs: 14-6 TB

Total Plays: 37-28 TB

Total Yards: 230-109 TB — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

a sack from JPP to end this half … I will take it !!



21-0 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

3:01 | The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add another six points to the scoreboard on a one yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette.

the Buccaneers were rolling *until* a Brady to RoJo handoff results in the ball on the ground … RoJo fumbles it and Carolina recovers it — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

FIRST QUARTER: 14-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

the Buccaneers have a 14-0 lead over the Panthers after the first quarter … they also have 114 offensive yards, two forced turnovers on defense, and two sacks on Bridgewater — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

the Buccaneers defense sees the field twice and they create two turnovers !! JPP recovers a fumble and, on the next play, Brady hits Evans for a touchdown



14-0 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

RoJo with the TD run !!



7-0 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

McCoy with back to back to back catches despite a flag on that last catch and, then, EVANS with a HUGE catch in the middle of the field !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

the Panthers were driving, which was driving me NUTTY



and, then, Jordan Whitehead decides to get in their way with an INTERCEPTION !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

three plays and one punt for the Buccaneers on their opening drive — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

PREGAME:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. They are searching for their first win of the season after losing on the road to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers will be without one of their top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday.