Tampa Bay Buccaneers snag first win of season against Carolina Panthers 31-17

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their first win of the 2020 NFL season. The Bucs won 31-17 against the Carolina Panthers at home in Raymond James Stadium.
Below are updates from the game as well as a photo gallery:
FOURTH QUARTER: 31-17 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
6:13 | The Buccaneers kicker, Ryan Succop, hits a 33 yard field goal.
10:15 | Carlton Davis snags an interception to give his offense the football.
13:25 | McCaffrey scores his second touchdown of the game. The Panthers only trail the Buccaneers by seven points.
THIRD QUARTER: 21- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
8:36 | The Panthers are on the board with a touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.
SECOND QUARTER: 21-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
3:01 | The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add another six points to the scoreboard on a one yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette.
FIRST QUARTER: 14-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
PREGAME:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. They are searching for their first win of the season after losing on the road to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.
Unfortunately, the Buccaneers will be without one of their top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday.