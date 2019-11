TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Will the Buccaneers be able to outperform the Saints at Raymond James Stadium? You can catch the highlights here.

after winning the toss, the Buccaneers are 1-4 this season …



FIRST QUARTER:

Wil Lutz kicks a 44-yard field goal to make it 3-0 New Orleans.

Wil Lutz kicks 26-yard field goal.

SECOND QUARTER:

OJ Howard bobbled a ball into an interception, which was followed by a Drew Brees touchdown pass to Michael Tomas. New Orleans leads 13-0.

Drew Brees passes to Jared Cook for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 New Orleans.

The #Bucs are down 20-0 and lucky that it's only 20-0. Total net yards right now: Saints 195, Bucs 11. Time of possession is 20:01 to 4:46. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 17, 2019