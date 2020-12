TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had many coaches along the way, but maybe none more important than his throwing coach, Tom House. The two are more friends now, as House says Brady knows all he needs to know about throwing a football, but he still watches Brady closely.

"When you say I'm his throwing coach, that's really a compliment," House said. "I'm just one of many really smart and helpful people in his bubble that help him with his physical, mental, emotional and nutritional, along with the throwing mechanics. He's probably, along with Nolan Ryan, if there's anybody that's going to show that you can do at age 45 what you did at age 25, Tom Brady's going to prove that in football. He is literally doing everything he needs to do to be the best he can be every day. And that commitment to excellence should allow him to compete to 45 or more years."