Buccaneers win 38-31 against Chargers during first home game with fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon. The team welcomed a small number of fans to sit in the stands for the first time this season.

The Buccaneers are now 3-1. Their next game is Thursday against the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m.

Below are updates from the game from WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley:

FINAL SCORE: 38-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOURTH QUARTER:

CARLTON DAVIS W/ AN INTERCEPTION W/ LESS THAN THREE MINUTES ON THE CLOCK !!



the crowd has never been louder this season — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

2:44 | The Buccaneers kick a 25 yard field goal.

38-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11:05 | Ke’Shawn Vaughn scores his first NFL touchdown on a nine yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

35-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

THIRD QUARTER:

:12 | The game is back and forth and back and forth. The Chargers score another touchdown before the end of the quarter.

31-28 Los Angeles Chargers

the #Bucs lead disappeared rather quickly … Herbert threw a 72 yard TD BOMB to Guyton



the #Chargers are ahead 31-28 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

:52 | Brady throws it to Miller for a touchdown.

28-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BRADY TO MILLER – a 44 yard catch – you know they were going to connect at some point !!



They do it on the next play too but they add six in the process !!



28-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

1:44 | The Chargers miss a 47 yard field goal.

8:22 | Brady completes a pass to Howard in the end zone.

24-21 Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND QUARTER:

HALFTIME STATS:



Time of Possession: 17:17-12:43 TB

Plays: 40-29 TB

1st Downs: 13-11 TB

Total Yards: 182-177 LA

Turnovers: 1-1 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

:22 | The Buccaneers connect for a score before the half. Brady finds Evans in the back of the end zone.

24-14 Los Angeles Chargers

1:41 | The Chargers hit a 53 yard field goal.

24-7 Los Angeles Chargers

8:50 | The Chargers score another touchdown to lengthen their lead in this game.

21-7 Los Angeles Chargers

I was not expecting this type of execution from Herbert. He led his team down the field – 13 plays, 97 yards – for a touchdown. Herbert connected with Donald Parham Jr. in the end zone and he was covered WELL by SMB



21-7 Los Angeles Chargers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

FIRST QUARTER:

both players have returned to the game … whew, I was worried https://t.co/MYGhBL385I — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

3:55 | The Chargers Michael Davis picks off Tom Brady and return it for a touchdown.

14-7 Los Angeles Chargers

He tries to go to Watson again but that ball is intercepted and returned 78 yards for a Chargers touchdown …



14-7 Los Angeles Chargers with 3:55 left in the 1st quarter — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

8:14 | The Chargers return the favor to tie the game.

7-7

the Chargers copy the Buccaneers scoring on their opening drive too … 4 plays, 75 yards, and 1:46 later … 7-7 with 8:14 remaining in the 1st quarter — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

10:00 | The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel 75 yards down the field on the first possession of the game utilizing 10 plays and five minutes. A pass from Tom Brady to Cam Brate puts them in the end zone and on the scoreboard.

7-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady to Brate for the TD — first drive of the game + first touchdown of the game — 7-0 TB Buccaneers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

the fifth play is a pretty pass + catch involving Mike Evans — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

the first four plays of this game involve Tom Brady and Ronald Jones — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 4, 2020

