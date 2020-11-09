LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

LIVE GAME UPDATES: It’s Brady-Brees again with 1st place on line in NFC South

Buccaneers

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger) / (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FIRST QUARTER:

PRE-GAME

(AP) – Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won’t be the only compelling storyline when the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks meet for the seventh time in their prolific careers.

First-place in the NFC South will also be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans in a prime-time matchup.

The Bucs lead the division by a half-game and are eyeing a fourth straight victory. The Saints have won four in a row and beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener.

Brees has won four of six previous meetings against Brady.

Another storyline to follow will be receiver Antonio Brown’s debut with the Bucs.

The Buccaneers-Saints game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium. You can watch the game on News Channel 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss