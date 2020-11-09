LIVE GAME UPDATES: It’s Brady-Brees again with 1st place on line in NFC South

FIRST QUARTER:
PRE-GAME
(AP) – Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won’t be the only compelling storyline when the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks meet for the seventh time in their prolific careers.
First-place in the NFC South will also be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans in a prime-time matchup.
The Bucs lead the division by a half-game and are eyeing a fourth straight victory. The Saints have won four in a row and beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener.
Brees has won four of six previous meetings against Brady.
Another storyline to follow will be receiver Antonio Brown’s debut with the Bucs.
The Buccaneers-Saints game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium. You can watch the game on News Channel 8.