LIVE GAME UPDATES: It’s Brady-Brees again with 1st place on line in NFC South

FIRST QUARTER:

Brees to Cook *SCARY* close to scoring a touchdown but the ball comes loose and Lavonte David recovers it !!#GoBucs — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

a close call … the #Saints get it but the #Bucs are challenging it https://t.co/yhNL6tBAa3 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

the #Bucs defense stops the #Saints on third down …. 4th & 1 … the #Saints are going for it — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

the #Bucs offense has not been able to generate a first down yet … they have been on the field twice — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

the first flag of the game belongs to Donovan Smith … he was called for holding — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

well, JPP dropped a rather easy interception and, then, on the next play, Brees found Smith with miles of open space around him … it appears Murphy-Bunting should have been on him ?? Regardless, the #Bucs experienced some sort of breakdown in their coverage there.



7-0 Saints — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 9, 2020

PRE-GAME

(AP) – Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won’t be the only compelling storyline when the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks meet for the seventh time in their prolific careers.

First-place in the NFC South will also be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans in a prime-time matchup.

The Bucs lead the division by a half-game and are eyeing a fourth straight victory. The Saints have won four in a row and beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener.

Brees has won four of six previous meetings against Brady.

Another storyline to follow will be receiver Antonio Brown’s debut with the Bucs.

The Buccaneers-Saints game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium. You can watch the game on News Channel 8.