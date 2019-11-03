LIVE GAME UPDATES: Bucs take on Seattle Seahawks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The long road away from home comes to its conclusion today when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Seattle Seahawks.

The game kicked off at 4:05 p.m. at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

You can find scoring updates from the game below:

Q1 0:56 – Winston passes to Perriman for 15 yards, scoring a touchdown. Extra point is good.

SCORE: Buccaneers 14 | Seahawks 7

Q1 8:29 – Seattle’s Lockett catches a pass from Wilson for 19 yards, scoring a touchdown. Extra point is good.

SCORE: Buccaneers 7 | Seahawks 7

Q1 11:37 – Ronald Jones II scores the first touchdown of the game. Extra point is good.

SCORE: Buccaneers 7 | Seahawks 0

