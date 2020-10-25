LIVE GAME UPDATES: Buccaneers set to take on Raiders in Las Vegas for Week 7

SECOND QUARTER:

the #Bucs have their first lead of the game after that TD from Brady to Gronk



Gronk has 4 catches for 56 yards and 1 touchdown



14-10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 25, 2020

a 42 yard FG gives the #Raiders the lead in the second quarter



10-7 Las Vegas Raiders — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 25, 2020

FIRST QUARTER: 7-7

Brady with the TD to put the #Buccaneers on the scoreboard … a 10 play 77 yard scoring drive !!



7-7 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 25, 2020

the #Raiders strike first in this game – a 21 yard TD pass from Carr to Agholor



7-0 Las Vegas Raiders — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 25, 2020

PREGAME:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday and were active for the game against the Buccaneers.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley will be providing updates throughout the game. You can find her updates below:

FIRST QUARTER