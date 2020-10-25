LIVE GAME UPDATES: Buccaneers set to take on Raiders in Las Vegas for Week 7

Buccaneers

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA Photo

SECOND QUARTER:

FIRST QUARTER: 7-7

PREGAME:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday and were active for the game against the Buccaneers.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley will be providing updates throughout the game. You can find her updates below:

FIRST QUARTER

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss