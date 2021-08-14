LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Cincinnati Bengals in 1st preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kicking off their 2021 preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

Fans will be able to catch the game, starting at 7:30 p.m., on WFLA News Channel 8.

Below you will find live updates on the game from 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley:

FIRST QUARTER:

2:06 – Ke’Shawn Vaughn runs the football into the end zone for a touchdown

6-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:20 – Brady played one series and he is done for the day, Blaine Gabbert has jogged onto the field

8:19 – Lavonte David forces a fumble and he manages to hold onto the football too

12:12 – Brady is sacked and the Buccaneers are forced to punt the ball

14:54 – Tom Brady does start the game and, on the first play of the game, he hands the ball to Leonard Fournette

PREGAME:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their first game of the preseason at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to their head coach, Bruce Arians, every player, including Tom Brady, is expected to play in this game.