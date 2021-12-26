Live Bucs vs. Panthers updates: Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jason Pierre-Paul inactive for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to clinch the NFL South title on Sunday, but will be without several key players as they take on division rival Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, punter Bradley Pinion, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were all listed on the Buccaneers’ inactive report released Sunday. Quarterback Kyle Trask and cornerback Pierre Desir are also on the list.

That list doesn’t include starters lost to injury earlier in the week. Wide receiver Chris Godwin will be out the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David are both on injured reserve.

With so many offensive weapons out, the Bucs signed veteran running back Le’Veon Bell Wednesday. They will also get Antonio Brown back this week after the wide receiver finished out his three-game suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Buccaneers face the Panthers at 1 p.m. on Sunday. A win or a tie will give the Bucs their first division title since 2007.