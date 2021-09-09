Live Bucs Bonus kickoff coverage: Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicking off NFL season at home against Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off the 2021-2022 NFL season at home Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. WFLA, your Official Bucs Station, will have you covered leading up to kickoff with on-air and online coverage.

You can watch our on-air NFL Kickoff coverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., including Stacie Schaible’s exclusive one-on-one interview with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Ian Oliver will have your game-day forecast while Dan Lucas and Karen Loftus have everything you need to know before kickoff.

JB Biunno and Gabrielle Shirley will then be live on WFLA Now from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as fans get ready for the Bucs 8:20 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. Melanie Michael, Justin Schecker and Melissa Marino will take you to Raymond James and speak with fans ahead of the game.