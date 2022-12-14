TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who Dey? Who Dat. Welcome to Tampa Bay, Bengals.

After Sunday’s miserable game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, the Bucs are going to have to recuperate and walk away with a win to remain at the top of the NFC South.

For Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Sunday was supposed to be a warm homecoming, but things took a turn when 49ers third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put up 35 points over the Bucs, who were only able to score a touchdown.

But that was last week and it’s time for the Buccaneers to strap in and focus for the task ahead – the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the Bengals, last week was a revenge 23-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the “Battle of Ohio.” Earlier this season, both the Bengals and the Bucs fell to Cleveland.

Making Sunday’s matchup is a must-win for both teams.

With the Bengals (9-4) tied for first in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, a win over the Bucs will increase their chances of making the playoffs and securing the division.

As for the Bucs (6-7), the NFC South is currently struggling and although they remain at the top, the Carolina Panthers are right behind them with a 5-8 record.

The Buccaneers are also looking to get their first victory in five tries against AFC teams this season. Tampa Bay has an all-time record of 7-5 against Cincinnati, though the Bengals have clinched the last two matchups.

However, the Bengals are on a five-game winning streak and with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase healthy again, Cincinnati is looking to secure another win.

Following the loss to the 49ers, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles stated that they needed to “decide who they want to be” over the final stretch of the season. Meaning, the Bucs offense has to find their groove to produce some points.

The Bengals and Bucs will face off at 4:35 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.