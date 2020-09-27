LIVE BLOG: Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Denver facing the Broncos, playing in front of fans for first time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can find game updates here from News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley.

SECOND QUARTER:

FIRST QUARTER: 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS …



… after the 1st quarter



STATS:



1st Downs: 4-1 TB

Total Plays: 17-13 TB

Total Yards: 65-31 TB

Passing: 8 for 12 TB | 4 for 8 D — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

:15 | The Buccaneers hit a 43 yard field goal to add to their lead in the first quarter. 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady called a timeout prior to that 4th down play … Arians is challenging the call that McCoy was short of the 1st down but it does not appear that that is a challenge he is going to win — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

the #Buccaneers go Fournette, Fournette, McCoy … they are looking at a 4th and 1 … — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

I would not want to face the #Buccaneers defense on a 3rd and 8 … nope nope nope, no thank you — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

SMB had a chance for an interception !! I would love to see a replay of that play !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

9:58 | Tom Brady connects with Chris Godwin for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHRIS GODWIN + SIX — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

the #Buccaneers block a punt but we have a flag on the field — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 27, 2020

It’s game day, Tampa Bay!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Denver to face the Broncos in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Currently, the Bucs are 1-1 and are hoping for another win, this time in front of a stadium with fans.

This will be the first game of the season where fans will see Tom Brady play for the Bucs in the flesh. And to top it off, the Bucs are wearing their pewter uniforms for the first time as well.

PRE-GAME:

News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus is in Denver for the Buccaneers vs. Broncos game.

She got a first look at the Buccaneers in their all pewter uniform.

