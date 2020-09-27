LIVE BLOG: Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Denver facing the Broncos, playing in front of fans for first time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You can find game updates here from News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley.
SECOND QUARTER:
FIRST QUARTER: 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
:15 | The Buccaneers hit a 43 yard field goal to add to their lead in the first quarter. 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9:58 | Tom Brady connects with Chris Godwin for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s game day, Tampa Bay!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Denver to face the Broncos in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
Currently, the Bucs are 1-1 and are hoping for another win, this time in front of a stadium with fans.
This will be the first game of the season where fans will see Tom Brady play for the Bucs in the flesh. And to top it off, the Bucs are wearing their pewter uniforms for the first time as well.
PRE-GAME:
News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus is in Denver for the Buccaneers vs. Broncos game.
She got a first look at the Buccaneers in their all pewter uniform.
