LIVE BLOG: Bucs score first, lead 7-0 against Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – It’s official – Buccaneers football is back!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the 2019 preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Friday. The game is being broadcast on News Channel 8.

8:50 p.m.: PITTSBURGH STEELERS TOUCHDOWN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 | Pittsburgh Steelers – 13

8:41 p.m.: PITTSBURGH STEELERS TOUCHDOWN

The Steelers find the endzone before halftime. James Washington scores it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 | Pittsburgh Steelers – 10

8:25 p.m.: PITTSBURGH STEELERS FIELD GOAL

The star on defense is currently Noah Spence. He has been putting the pressure on the Steelers quarterback, Josh Dobbs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 | Pittsburgh Steelers – 3

7:44 p.m.: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TOUCHDOWN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the preseason with a drive resulting in a touchdown. The offense seemed to be operating efficiently getting the ball out of the hands of Jameis Winston quickly.

Ronald Jones received the kick and brought the ball close to the 20 yard line.

We saw a mix of run and pass plays involving Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman, and Chris Godwin. Godwin made it into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Cairo Santos hits the extra point.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 | Pittsburgh Steelers – 0

