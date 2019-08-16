LIVE BLOG: Dolphins lead Bucs at halftime by one field goal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Football is back in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are hosting their first home game of the preseason Friday night at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff against the Miami Dolphins is set for 7:30 p.m.

News Channel 8, your Official Tampa Bay Buccaneers station, has you covered throughout the game. Check back here for live updates from Gabrielle Shirley.

HALFTIME SCORE: Miami Dolphins: 6 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3

9:00 p.m.

The Dolphins score another field goal to take the lead in this game.

8:49 p.m.

Jamel Dean nearly stumbles on an interception. The ball seemingly hit both of his hands, uncontested, and he could not hold onto it.

8:42 p.m.

Matt Gay kicks a 32 yard field goal to tie this game at 3.

Miami Dolphins: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3

8:39 p.m.

The Buccaneers have a chance to put some points on the board. They are facing second and goal on the six yard line.

8:36 p.m.

Bobo Wilson gains 30 yards on this play.

8:30 p.m.

Shaquil Barrett snags a nasty sack. I would say that that is the highlight of this game at this point in time.

8:21 p.m.

The Dolphins kicked a field goal for the first points of this game.

Miami Dolphins: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0

AFTER ONE QUARTER OF PLAY: Miami Dolphins: 0 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0

8:14 p.m.

The first quarter has come to an end here at Raymond James Stadium.

8:11 p.m.

M.J. Stewart makes an impressive tackle on the punt return.

8:05 p.m.

The Buccaneers’ defense is facing a fourth and goal. The pass is dropped. The receiver was defended by Whitehead.

8:02 p.m.

Jordan Whitehead makes a decent tackle one on one. A 10 yard penalty is then called on the offense.

7:58 p.m.

The previous play has been reviewed and upheld. It is a fumble. The Dolphins have the ball.

7:55 p.m.

Andre Ellington, a running back for the Buccaneers, fumbles the ball. The Dolphins recover it on Tampa Bay’s 40 yard line. The play is under review.

7:51 p.m.

Blaine Gabbert is now the quarterback on the field for the Buccaneers’ offense.

7:45 p.m.

Winston is sacked.

7:42 p.m.

Winston avoids a sack and scrambles out of pocket for a gain of five yards.

7:40 p.m.

The Buccaneers quarterback, Jameis Winston, has connected on two of three passes In this opening drive.

Before kickoff, check out Annie Sabo’s game preview and Dan Lucas’ breakdown of three key things to watch for.

If you’re heading to Raymond James for the game, Amanda Holly has your Bucs forecast.

News Channel 8 is your official Tampa Bay Buccaneers station. Stick with WFLA and WFLA.com for full coverage throughout the preseason and as we head into the regular season.