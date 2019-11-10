LIVE BLOG: Bucs host Cardinals in first home game in a month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home for the first time in 49 days as they host the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Bruce Arians faces his former team for the first time since retiring from coaching after the 2017 season.

Check wfla.com for updates throughout the afternoon.

1st Quarter

The Bucs first possession of the day results in an interception by Jameis Winston, who was trying to connect with wide receiver Chris Godwin on 3rd down.

The Bucs respond on defense forcing the Cardinals to settle for a 37-yard field goal. 3-0 Cardinals.

The Bucs’ offense made up for first drive blunders with a 11-play, 60-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 7-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones II. Winston had three passes go for 17+ yards on the drive.

2nd Quarter

#Bucs drive the field but can't convert another red zone trip into a tou and a scramble by Jameis on 3rd down. But an intentional grounding penalty inside the 15 yard line was costly. 10-6 Bucs in the 2nd qtr. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 10, 2019

Shaq attack! Sack number 11 on the season for the #Bucs linebacker — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 10, 2019

Couple of lead changes in the final minute of the half. Sean Murphy-Bunting beaten on a 33-yd TD pass by Kyler Murray. #Bucs respond with a 7-play 75 yard drive in less than a minute. Jameis TD to Howard 17-13 Bucs at half. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 10, 2019

3rd Quarter

The #Bucs catch a break after giving up a 55-yard pass play. Cardinals go for it on 4th & 2 and Maxx Williams drops a sure TD pass. Gotta say, he was looking directly into the early afternoon sun. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 10, 2019

Nice downfield blocking on the Mike Evans 32-yard play….by Jameis Winston. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 10, 2019