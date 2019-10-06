LIVE BLOG: Buccaneers vs. Saints quarter by quarter updates

AFTER TWO QUARTERS OF PLAY:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 || New Orleans Saints: 17

Although the score is relatively close at halftime, the Buccaneers trail the Saints in many important categories.

The Saints have possessed the ball for more than 18 minutes while the Buccaneers have possessed the ball for less than 12 minutes.

The Saints have 238 total yards on offense while the Buccaneers have 104 total yards on offense.

The Saints have 15 first downs while the Buccaneers only have 5 first downs.

AFTER ONE QUARTER OF PLAY:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 || New Orleans Saints: 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB, Sean Murphy-Bunting, intercepted a pass that was bobbled by the New Orleans Saints RB, Alvin Kamara. Murphy-Bunting put the Buccaneers in a position to score a touchdown with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter. A pass from Jameis Winston to Chris Godwin resulted in six points for the Buccaneers.