TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coming off their second loss, with first place on the line, Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) is a key to solidifying Tampa Bay’s (3-2) presence in the playoffs.

Last week’s defeat to the Detroit Lions proved faults in the Buccaneers’ offense. However, this week, Tampa Bay honed in on their errors and cleaned them up, leaving no room for error against the Falcons.

“Everybody just understands what we need to do to get it fixed. Like I mentioned after the game, I’ll get my stuff fixed, and everybody else is doing the same thing, so I’m not worried about it,” Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield said during practice earlier this week.

An NFC South showdown. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/082WZn7V14 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 22, 2023

As for the Falcons, their biggest weapon is rookie running back Bijan Robinson. The rookie has 401 rush yards (10th in the NFL), and he is third among all running backs in the NFL with 590 scrimmage yards.

But Tampa Bay’s defense is tough, and they’re aware of Atlanta’s weapons.

“They’ve got a lot of great weapons,” Bucs’ linebacker Devin White said. “I think we’ve just got to be sound and our weapons got to show up as well. We’ve got weapons on our side at every position, but our good’s got to be better than their good at the end of the day.”

Buccaneers inactives:

CB Derek Pitts Jr.

OLB Markees Watts

OL Brandon Walton

DL Patrick O’Connor

TE David Wells

Falcons inactives:

QB Logan Woodsid

CB Clark Phillips

G Jovaughn Gwyr

DT Eli Ankou

TE John Fitzpatrick

DT Albert Huggins

DE Joe Gaziano

First quarter: Buccaneers 0 – Falcons 0

15:00: Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.