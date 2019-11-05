Lessons learned from Bucs loss to Seahawks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not one to offer consolation after a loss but on Sunday, Arians noted that his team had many moments of “growth” during a 40-34 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, during News Channel 8’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians praised the recent play of rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and singling out fellow rookie Jamel Dean who was thrown into the Bucs starting lineup when Carlton Davis suffered an injury during pregame warmups.

Perhaps a loss builds more than just character. In the case of Seattle, the Bucs showed a resilient fight against arguably the NFL’s most valuable player, Quarterback Russell Wilson. The day still ended with the opponent racking up yards passing and touchdowns, five of them by Wilson including the game-winner in overtime. Arians has a sense about this one however and Bucs fans hope that he is right.

The Bucs offense played a very solid game against the Seahawks, building a 21-7 lead during the first half, matching Seahawks scoring drives in the second half. Pass protection was the best the Bucs have seen this season and the running game finished with more than 100 yards.

The Bucs did not see the football in overtime. The Seahawks won the coin flip, went on offense and drove the field for a game-winning touchdown pass. Could the Bucs have pulled off a victory? Maybe but Arians feels his team is learning how to win.