Leonard Fournette to sign with Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports it is a one-year deal worth a max value of $3.5 million.
Fournette later announced the news on his Twitter page.
Fournette’s addition adds to a stacked Buccaneers backfield including Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
Fournette in 2019 ran for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns and 15 games last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
