TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NFL’s second-highest scoring offense last season is one step closer to being whole again.

Running back Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on three-year, $21 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The deal comes just one day after Fournette’s visit with the New England Patriots.

The 27-year-old was the Bucs’ leading rusher last season, finishing with 812 yards and eight touchdowns.

His return also give Tom Brady another weapon in the passing game. Fournette ranks third on the Bucs in receptions since he came to Tampa Bay two seasons ago. His 105 catches are behind Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Fournette joined the Bucs before the 2020 season after he was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s had 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns in 27 games with the Bucs.

He was also a key part of the Bucs Super Bowl run, earning the nickname “Playoff Lenny” among fans. He had 448 totals and 4 touchdowns in the playoffs two seasons ago.