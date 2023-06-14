TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the Bucs having a younger team this season, it makes the veteran leadership that much more valuable in helping with their development.

That’s where Bucs’ linebacker Lavonte David comes into the picture. At 33 years old and going into his 12th season in the league, he’s now the most senior player on their roster – and he’s totally fine with that.

“All of the older guys [in years past] were coming in from other places, but I’ve been here the whole time, so I’ve kind of got a feel first-hand of how everything’s been going here, seen a lot of people come and go. But now it’s really official that I’m the oldest guy on the team. I’m just going to embrace it and do my best to lead the team.”

He’s grown into this leadership role over the years and has become an invaluable member of the Bucs franchise – in a myriad of ways.

“Obviously, he calms the defense down,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said. “Mentally, he’s our mental leader on the defensive side of the ball. He’s got play-making ability. He understands the scheme a lot and building some guys around him. I think it’s good for the young guys to watch how he trains and be professional. I think they can learn a lot from him.”

As David imparts his knowledge on the newer players, there’s one guy he’s already familiar with – first-round draft pick, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey.

“I’ve been watching Calijah since little league,” David said. “We played at the same little league park — Liberty City — went to the same high school [Miami Northwestern], so I’ve been watching him for a while. When he ended up going to Pitt, being a two-time All-American there, you know, that was expected. You know, just the mindset that he has. And then I’ve talked to him the last couple of days I’ve been here. He’s definitely got it.”