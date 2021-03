Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneer Lavonte David has agreed to a contract extension worth $25M.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is a 2-year extension. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports the deal is worth $20 million guaranteed.

David last year had 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

David is the longest-tenured player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been with the team since 2012.