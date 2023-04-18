TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert is headed to Kansas City to play behind two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to Pat McAfee.

The former Indiana Colts punter announced that Gabbert was signing with the Kansas Chiefs on Tuesday during the Pat McAfee show.

“We do believe we are the first to report this,” McAfee said in a clip shared on Twitter. “Handsome Blaine Gabbert will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs to be backup quarterback behind thee Patrick Mahomes. Congratulations to Blaine Gabbert.”

Following the Buccanneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Gabbert became a free agent after being the backup quarterback to Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

The 33-year-old was selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Before being drafted, Gabbert played college football at the University of Missouri. Over his 12 years in the NFL, Gabbert has also played for several different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

Despite not starting a game since the 2018 season, Gabbert has appeared in 11 games in the past three seasons, throwing for 239 years and three touchdowns.

Gabbert will now fill the role of backup QB for Mahomes after Chad Henne announced his retirement following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory in February.

As for the Buccaneers, it was announced on March 15 that quarterback Baker Mayfield would be joining Tampa Bay after weeks of speculation that he could become the next quarterback contender after Tom Brady announced he was retiring “for good” in February.

ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs struck a one-year agreement with the former Rams QB. According to Schefter, the former No. 1 overall pick’s deal is worth up to $8.5 million.

“It was important for me to be in a place that’s stable and knows how to win, how to do it properly,” Mayfield said during his first press conference as a Buccaneer.

After signing Mayfield, the Buccaneers now have two quarterbacks on contract: Mayfield and Kyle Trask, who played behind Gabbert during Brady’s reign. As of right now, it’s still unclear who the starter will be and with the NFL draft nearing, it’s possible the Bucs could still attempt to draft or trade up for another QB.