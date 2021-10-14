Jon Gruden’s name no longer on display on Bucs Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially removed Jon Gruden’s name from the team’s Ring of Honor located inside Raymond James Stadium.

The removal of his name comes after several emails surfaced containing misogynistic and homophobic language directed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the league, according to The New York Times.

Eagle 8 HD flew over Raymond James Stadium early Thursday morning, showing Gruden’s name had been removed overnight.

The Bucs released the following statement Tuesday evening regarding the move:

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

The NFL obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith. The latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.

Gruden announced his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. A day prior in post-game interviews, he apologized for his “insensitive remarks” and said that he was not a racist.