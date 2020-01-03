John Lynch selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA (WFLA) – Will 2020 be the lucky year for John Lynch?

On Thursday, Lynch was revealed as one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 202

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last eight years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All Pro.

Lynch was one of three former Buccaneers to make the cut to the semifinalist stage in November, along with cornerback Ronde Barber and defensive end Simeon Rice.

A leader. A playmaker. A Bucs legend.



Congratulations to John Lynch on being named a 2020 @ProFootballHOF finalist! pic.twitter.com/2PNpsR0jDe — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2020

Lynch also has the rare distinction of being selected for the Ring of Honor for two franchises, as both the Buccaneers and Broncos enshrined him among their all-time greats in 2016.