Jason Pierre-Paul selected to 2021 Pro-Bowl roster

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneer pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has been selected to the NFC roster for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Pierre-Paul was the only Buccaneer chosen for this year’s Pro Bowl.

Through 14 games, Pierre-Paul leads the Buccaneers with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and has also recorded 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, two interceptions, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He is the only player in the NFL with multiple interceptions, multiple forced fumbles and at least five sacks.

Pierre-Paul’s sack total is tied for the seventh most in the NFL through 15 weeks and it is fifth in the NFC.