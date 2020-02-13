Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery to help repair his vision.

While many are asking if this will be a solution to Winston throwing interceptions, we at least know the surgery will help him see a little more clearly now.

According to the Pewter Report, head coach Bruce Arians commented on Winston’s vision issues at his final press conference of the 2019 season.

Arians said, “He’s nearsighted… He can’t read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him so he’s fine.”

Winston, who is now a free agent, led the league with 30 interceptions this past season but was also first in the league in passing yards and second in touchdown passes with 33.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed with Winston’s publicist, Denise White, that the player underwent the surgery. She said, “He didn’t want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much. He doesn’t want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself… This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it.”

