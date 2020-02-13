Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK surgery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery to help repair his vision.

While many are asking if this will be a solution to Winston throwing interceptions, we at least know the surgery will help him see a little more clearly now.

According to the Pewter Report, head coach Bruce Arians commented on Winston’s vision issues at his final press conference of the 2019 season.

Arians said, “He’s nearsighted… He can’t read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him so he’s fine.”

Winston, who is now a free agent, led the league with 30 interceptions this past season but was also first in the league in passing yards and second in touchdown passes with 33.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed with Winston’s publicist, Denise White, that the player underwent the surgery. She said, “He didn’t want to count out any options that he had that could possibly help him with the game he loves so much. He doesn’t want to miss out on an opportunity that presents itself… This is the game he loves and he wants to be the best at it and if there are any options that can improve his game he is willing to do it.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"

Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School"

Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss