Jameis Winston named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jameis Winston was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after leading the Bucs to their highest single-game point total in their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Winston completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 yards. He threw for four touchdowns, more than any quarterback in Week 4, earning a 120.5 passer rating.
It was the quarterback’s fifth-career game with at least four touchdown passes.
Winston joins Patrick Mahomes as the only players to maintain more than nine yards per attempt in a game this season, while recording at least 40 pass attempts.
He is the second Buccaneers quarterback to throw 375-plus yards in consecutive games after Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Winston is currently ranked fourth in the NFL with nine passing touchdowns on the season. He ranks fifth with 1,167 yards passing and sixth with 8.4 yards per attempt.
