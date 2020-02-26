Jameis Winston dilemma: Diving deeper into decisions Bucs need to make

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht spoke on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The biggest topic, of course, was the future of quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston will become a free agent in March. He is just one of several free-agent dominoes in a long line of quarterback questions around the league.

Dan Lucas spoke with PewterReport.com’s Scott Reynolds about the dilemma surrounding the Bucs and Winston and how the team may handle the best way to keep their five-year starting quarterback for at least one more season.

There are risks and pitfalls, financially as well as Winston’s performance on the field, but Reynolds believes the Bucs will most likely have Winston back as their quarterback in 2020.

You can watch Dan and Scott’s full breakdown of the Winston situation in the video above.

