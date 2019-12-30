Jameis Winston becomes first QB with 30 TDs, 30 INTs in a season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fires a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – With one last bad throw to close out the season, Jameis Winston became part of his own one-man club.

Winston threw a pick-six on the first play of overtime Sunday to send Tampa Bay to a 28-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and with that throw, also become the first NFL quarterback to toss at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Winston, who led the league in picks and was second with 33 touchdowns, also became the eighth player to surpass 5,000 yards passing in a season. But more than the yardage, his year will be remembered for wild inconsistency that ended in the Bucs missing the playoffs for the fifth year of his five-year stay in Tampa.

Among the more twisted angles to Winston’s off-target stay in Tampa: The last pass he threw during his five years with the Bucs was the same as the first — an interception returned for a touchdown. Next, the team has to decide if the 25-year-old, who was picked first in the 2015 draft, is the quarterback of the future or if it’s time to part ways.

Coach Bruce Arians might have summed it up best after the game when he said Winston does “so much good and so much outright terrible.”

