TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As training camp progresses, the quarterback competition tightens.

Former Florida Gator, Kyle Trask, is standing taller.

The quarterback has gone at least three days without throwing an interception in training camp. However, for NFL veteran Baker Mayfield, carrying a chip on his shoulder, and having to compete and fight throughout his career, doesn’t change in this competition.

“I had to win the job at Texas Tech as a walk-on. When I got to Oklahoma, I sat out a year and still had to compete for the job, and then [in] Cleveland, I got drafted, and Tyrod Taylor was still the starting quarterback, so I have had to complete my whole life. This is nothing new to me,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

For offensive players, the competitiveness between Trask and Baker can be exciting.

Bucs’ tight end Cade Otton said that whenever one of the contending starters “raises their game, the other does the same.”

“I love getting to work with both of them, and I think, just each time when one person raises their game, the other does the same because they’re really competitive. They’re smart,” Otton said.

“Kyle [Trask] and John [Wolford] have had great practices. Just them going through the system, getting the ball out and making their reads…I think people are starting to see what we’re going to be capable of,” Mayfield said.

“Obviously, as we use the pads more, the run game will get going as well. It’s just slowly coming together,” he added.

On Thursday, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said he’ll continue to rotate his quarterbacks in first-team reps.