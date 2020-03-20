It’s official: Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is officially a Buccaneer.
The New England Patriots legend took to social media on Friday to announce he would be joining the team.
“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady wrote.
Sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Brady had finalized a deal to join the team worth roughly $30 million.
Entering his age-43 season, Brady has the most Super Bowl (6) and playoff (30) wins in NFL history.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
