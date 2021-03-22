It’s official: Bucs re-sign Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to the fans as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles towards the crowd after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s official! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday afternoon that the team re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Although the terms of his contract were not released per team policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that Gronkowski’s agent had told the news outlet he signed a one-year deal worth $10 million.

“In addition to his contributions on the field, Gronk has quickly become one of the most beloved guys in our locker room,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “His ability to perform at a championship-caliber level week after week, while also uplifting everyone around him, makes him an invaluable presence in our building. Rob’s accomplishments speak for themselves and make him one of the greatest to ever play the game at his position. We are thrilled to have him back with us as we pursue another title in Tampa.”

The tight end is the latest member of the Super Bowl Championship team to return for the upcoming season. Earlier this month, inside linebacker Lavonte David agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million and the Bucs placed their 2021 franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady also signed an extension with the Bucs, keeping him in Tampa Bay through 2022.

Gronkowski started in all 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2020, recording 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Tampa Bay.

Among all NFL tight ends in 2020, Gronkowski ranked tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns and 10th in receiving yards.

Over the team’s four-game playoff run, Gronkowski recorded eight receptions for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns came in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.