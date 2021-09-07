‘It’s kind of in the past for me’: Tom Brady says he had COVID-19 in February

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite appearing to be superhuman on and off the football field, Tom Brady did test positive for COVID-19 in February.

He discussed his reaction to that diagnosis on Tuesday.

“Probably what most people go through,” Brady said. “Obviously, it kind of being a challenging time for everybody – but just happy I am at this point now so it’s kind of in the past for me and [I’m] just excited to play football.”

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday. News Channel 8 is your official Bucs station and will bring you live coverage for the home opener from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

