‘It is going to be exciting to work with him’: Bucs OC and Brady bond over ‘old school version’ of football

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, responded to a slew of questions surrounding his new quarterback, Tom Brady, Tuesday morning.

The two of them are only about two years apart in age, with Brady leading the charge into the fourth decade of their lives.

Leftwich said they have bonded over the “old school version” of football.

“We talk a lot about the old days where you do seven, eight, nine days of two-a-days in a row,” he said. “We are from that era of football in this league. We can talk old school football, things that happen in 2008 and 2009, things that are still relevant in this league, and the history that he understands and the history that I understand.”

Leftwich spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 50 of 60 career games and he earned a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in February 2009.

Leftwich said when he talks to Brady about the game, the conversations are always deep because Brady is beyond the basics.

“You have a guy that has been there and seen it all and the conversations that we have, it is exciting, man. It is going to be exciting to work with him,” said Leftwich. “And try to put him in position to play as good of football as possible. We just communicate that way and try to learn each other and figure each other out so we can be at our best.”

What does he think will be the greatest challenge for Brady in the Buccaneers offensive system?

“I think his greatest challenge is he has been somewhere for 20 years,” said Leftwich. “Some of you guys may have worked at the same job for 20 years. When you have done something for 20 years and there is a change, it is automatically different. It does not matter if it is for better or for worse. It is just different so I try to communicate with him. I want him to talk football. I know he has been saying things a certain way for so long so, when we communicate, we are able to talk football because, I mean, realistically, we are all running the same plays. It is when we call them, how we teach them, and how we are trying to attack them that is different. It is not a play that he has not heard of. It is not a play that he has not ran. Now, we just have to figure out what he does well and make sure we run a lot more of those plays on Sunday.”

