‘It is about being the best coach’: Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles weighs in after signing new contract

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The most recent man to sign a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stepped to the microphone following practice on Thursday morning.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles shared why he decided to continue his career with this team.

“I love it here,” he said. “I got a great group of coaches that Bruce [Arians] has put together. We got some good players. They are great to work with. I love the area and the camaraderie and it is not about being the head coach. It is about being the best coach and having a chance to succeed and be happy and I am happy here.”

Then, he responded to another question. Does he have the desire to be a head coach again? His answer is a direct reflection of his character.

“I have the desire to get my team ready,” stated Bowles. “I do not look for the next job. You look for the next job, you don’t do the job you have.”

Bowles spent four seasons as the head coach of the New York Jets before joining the Buccaneers. He also interviewed for the head coaching positions with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons after last season. He declined an interview with the Detroit Lions.

“If something comes up at the end of the year, then, that is a discussion,” he added, “but, right now, that is the furthest thing from my mind.”