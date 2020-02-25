‘Is there a better option?’ Bucs still undecided on Jameis Winston’s future

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians says he still has not made an official decision on whether or not the Bucs will bring back quarterback Jameis Winston in 2020. Arians has not closed the door either, as he detailed the Bucs quarterback scenario this offseason at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“As the head coach and the general manager we have to say ‘Yes, we can win with Jameis,'” Arians said. “Is there a better option? We don’t know yet.”

Winston’s future in Tampa Bay is the number one topic among Bucs fans and football fans elsewhere as the elite statistics from 2019 are neutralized by his humbling interception total: 30. Any quarterback that throws for 5,000 yards and more than 30 touchdown passes should be a coveted free agent. But those interceptions? Arians wants an instant change if Winston returns.

“Obviously protect the football,” Arians said. “I love the completions. I love the touchdowns. Just protect the football better and not give the ball away.”

When free agency begins in March, Winston will be in line with other names, presumably Philip Rivers, Tedd Bridgewater and yes, even Tom Brady. Arians believes that the list will dwindle in the coming weeks, however, and the direction for the Bucs will become clearer.

There is also a talented crop of quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft. Players that Arians says he would not mind developing. Would Georgia’s Jake Fromm or Utah State’s Jordan Love be a sufficient replacement for Winston? Maybe not in year one but the Bucs want all options on the table before making the most important decision of the offseason.

“I’m always looking for one at the right price, at the right time,” Arians said. “Somebody that’s showing me on film that he can really play and he’s tough. He’s smart and he’s got an arm that can play in our offense.”

